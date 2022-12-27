Eastern Bank Acquires New Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ES opened at $84.23 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.