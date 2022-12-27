Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $18,901,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,956 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.63 and its 200 day moving average is $391.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

