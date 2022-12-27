LGT Group Foundation Has $2.35 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLA Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $377.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.11. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

