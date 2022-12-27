Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $4.76 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $165.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.72. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.