Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.80.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $540.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $531.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.44. The company has a market cap of $212.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

