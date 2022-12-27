iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

IVV opened at $384.59 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.63 and a 200-day moving average of $391.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

