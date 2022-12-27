iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

