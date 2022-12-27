CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,428 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 1.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $26,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $771,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in CSX by 67.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 726,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 6.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

CSX stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

