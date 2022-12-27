Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International comprises 2.1% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 29.2% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 41.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

