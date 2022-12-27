Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DHR opened at $259.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.63. The company has a market cap of $189.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

