Crew Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 897,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $955,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,388,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

