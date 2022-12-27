Northland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,974 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 369,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 347.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 263,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $60.29.

