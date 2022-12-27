Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 589 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20.

