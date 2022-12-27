Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,868 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $151.39 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

