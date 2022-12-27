FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,668 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after buying an additional 282,794 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after buying an additional 225,633 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $159.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $183.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

