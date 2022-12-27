iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Increased by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $16,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,375,000 after buying an additional 9,664,130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,333,000 after acquiring an additional 340,744 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,770,000 after acquiring an additional 572,745 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,544,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,759,000 after acquiring an additional 209,120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $56.42.

