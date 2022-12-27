Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 65,403 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,403 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 162.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,421 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

