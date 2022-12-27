iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615,322 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 782.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,651,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,398,000 after buying an additional 2,350,838 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $217,222,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $104.28 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $101.50.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.