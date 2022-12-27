Silver Lake Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Essential Utilities accounts for about 2.5% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1,005.6% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,649 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 14.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.97%.

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

