FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 398.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic Increases Dividend

NYSE:MOS opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.