WT Wealth Management Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.9% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after buying an additional 1,390,018 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,295,000 after acquiring an additional 185,214 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,073,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,245,000 after acquiring an additional 98,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,306,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 270,048 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.69. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

