WT Wealth Management Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

WT Wealth Management reduced its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management owned about 0.56% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDHQ opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

