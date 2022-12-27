Provident Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Provident Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 130,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $34.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09.

