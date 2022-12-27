WT Wealth Management Has $204,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 72,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93.

