WT Wealth Management Sells 496 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WT Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

