Garland Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,660 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,685 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 3.3% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

