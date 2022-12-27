Garland Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,805 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 3.3% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 33,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 41.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 139,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,627,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IBM opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 103.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

