Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $2,896,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.1 %

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of MPC opened at $115.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $62.17 and a 1-year high of $127.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.