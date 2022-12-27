Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 6,334 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 15,961.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $33.32.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jonestrading started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

