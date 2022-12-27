Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Cowen increased their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.84.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $242.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.