Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 154,418 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CARR opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $54.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 17.87%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

