Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,733 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,733 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $313.30. The company has a market cap of $378.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.55.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.