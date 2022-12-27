The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $189.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.12. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

