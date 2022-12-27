Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MS opened at $86.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

