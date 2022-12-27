Absher Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Absher Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,238 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 3.0% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6 %

PEP opened at $182.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

