L.M. Kohn & Company Has $2.70 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.3% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $90,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %

PEP opened at $182.26 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

