Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $311,238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $290.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $59.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

