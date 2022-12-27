Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $531.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $533.58 and a 200 day moving average of $522.88. The firm has a market cap of $496.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.