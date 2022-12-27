Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 3.9% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $290.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

