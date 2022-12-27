AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. AvalonBay Communities has a payout ratio of 130.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $10.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $163.03 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $158.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 102.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $213,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.72.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.