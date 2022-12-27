Monarch Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Franklin Electric comprises approximately 3.2% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Franklin Electric worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FELE opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $551.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

