Monarch Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in AES by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

AES Stock Up 1.3 %

AES stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -134.04%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

