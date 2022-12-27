Xcel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 20,024 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 1.8% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.