Lannebo Fonder AB Sells 50,000 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Lannebo Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 4.9% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $24,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

