Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,304,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Roku by 43.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 12.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $241.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cannonball Research downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.35.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411 over the last three months. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

