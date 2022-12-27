Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total transaction of $1,081,235.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,610,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total transaction of $1,081,235.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,610,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.9 %

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research cut CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.29 and its 200-day moving average is $162.24.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

