Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $267.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

