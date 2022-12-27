SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,130,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823,505 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 3.2% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $90,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $30.45.

