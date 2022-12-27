iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 979,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 84,835 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 965,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after acquiring an additional 263,009 shares during the period.

BATS GOVT opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29.

