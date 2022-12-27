Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.7% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Price Performance

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $552.43 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.06. The company has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

